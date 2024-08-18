GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BMRCL conducts trial run on Nagasandra-Madavara line

The elevated line will have feature three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara

Published - August 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of the trial run between Nagasandra and Madavara on Saturday.

The first trial run on the upcoming extension of the Green Line between Nagasandra and Madavara (BIEC) was conducted on Saturday (August 17). The test, spanning a distance of 3.14 km, marked a significant milestone in the project by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The trial began with the train operating at a cautious speed of 5 kmph, gradually increasing to a maximum speed of 35 kmph. This initial test is a key step towards ensuring the safety and efficiency of the line before it becomes operational for public use. Further trials are expected in the coming weeks to fine-tune the system.

The BMRCL earlier claimed that commercial operations on the 3.7-km extension of the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara in north Bengaluru are expected to commence by October.

This long-awaited extension, which has faced a five-year delay, will provide improved connectivity in the region.

The delays in this section of the Namma Metro project were primarily attributed to slow land acquisition processes, particularly involving the NICE Road area, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated line from Nagasandra to Madavara will feature three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. This extension will also enhance access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, a major exhibition hub in the city.

