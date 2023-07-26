BMRCL conducts first trial run on K.R. Pura - Baiyappanahalli metro section

July 26, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted the much-awaited first trial run between the K.R. Pura and Baiyappanahalli metro stations on Wednesday (July 26).

A BMRCL official said the train, which was operated in both directions, ran at a slow speed of 15 kmph, and various parameters and alignments between the coach and the viaducts’ walkway were checked.

“The trail run was carried out after completing the work related to the traction, signalling and other related work. The next procedure is to approach the Commissioner of metro railway safety for an inspection,” the official explained while adding that the trial run on the Kengeri-Challaghatta section may commence in another three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Krishnan, a metro passenger, said, “I am happy to know about this development. I hope the entire stretch from Whitefield will become operational soon, so that so that we don’t have to depend on metro feeder buses.”

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71 km metro line between K.R. Pura to Whitefield, which has 12 stations. However, the stretch between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura could not be opened due to pending work.

Due to the missing link, metro passengers, around 8,000 a day, are making use of the feeder service operated by the BMTC between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura.

Close to 27,000 passengers are using the new K.R. Pura to Whitefield metro line. A major jump in patronage is expected once the BMRCL opens the entire 15.5-km metro line.

Kengeri to Challaghatta

Kengeri to Challaghatta on Mysuru Road is also likely to be made operational soon on the Mysuru Road to Challaghatta line. The section from Mysuru Road to Kengeri was opened in August 2021.

The 13.71 km long stretch is part of the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.5 km), built under phase II of Namma Metro. At a project cost of ₹4,249 crore, the opening of the line will benefit five to six lakh people living in the area, those working in IT companies, industries and other commercial establishments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.