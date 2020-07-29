BMRCL can cut and translocate trees for metro line

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) can now go ahead with felling and translocation of trees at certain locations as per the recommendations of a committee of experts from the Department of Forestry, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru.
The BMRCL got the green signal after giving an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday that it will accept in its entirety the recommendation of the committee to retain three trees without felling or translocating them as they are out of the metro line alignment.
A division bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M.I. Arun accepted the undertaking given by the BMRCL.
Also, the counsel for the petitioners made it clear that they have no objection to the BMRCL felling and translocating trees identified in the report of the committee.
As the petition involves issues over felling of trees for road widening project undertaken by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd., the bench adjourned further hearing till August 20.
