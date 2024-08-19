BMRCL announces service disruption along Green Line of Namma Metro for August and September

Commuters using the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro should brace for significant service disruptions due to ongoing signaling tests on the Northern extension between Nagasandra and Madhavara.

According to a press release, metro services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra Metro Stations will be suspended for several days across August and September 2024.

The full-day service suspension will occur on August 20, 23, 30, and September 6 and 11. In addition to the suspensions, there will be changes in the last and first train timings on specific days. On August 24, the last train from Nagasandra towards Peenya Industry will depart at 10 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, while on August 25, the first train will start at 6 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. Similarly, on the Peenya Industry to Silk Institute route, the last train on August 24 will run until 11:12 p.m., and the first train on August 25 will commence at 7 a.m.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials, these changes are necessary to facilitate the continuation of the critical signaling tests, ensuring the safety and efficiency of metro operations on the extended Green Line. However, the metro services on the Purple Line will remain unaffected during this period. The BMRCL has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly

The BMRCL conducted the first trial run on the upcoming Green Line extension between Nagasandra and Madavara (BIEC) on Saturday, August 17. Covering a distance of 3.14 km, this test run marked a significant milestone for the project.

The BMRCL previously announced that commercial operations on the 3.7-km extension of the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara in north Bengaluru are expected to begin by October.

This much-anticipated extension, delayed by five years, will significantly improve connectivity in the area. The delays were mainly due to slow land acquisition, especially around the NICE Road, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated line from Nagasandra to Madavara will include three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. It will also enhance access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, a key exhibition venue in the city.