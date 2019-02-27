BMRCL aims to operate 20 six-coach trains by June

Namma Metro passengers, who are struggling with packed coaches during peak hours, will get some relief. By June this year, 20 of the 50 trains will be converted into six-coach trains. In the last eight months, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has managed to induct only six trains with six coaches.

BMRCL’s Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The BMRCL is operating five 6-coach trains on the Purple Line [Mysuru Road to Baiyappanahalli] and one on the Green Line [Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli]. I have asked officials to induct one long train every 10 days.”

In all likelihood, the new six-coach trains will first be inducted on the Purple Line on which BMRCL operates 20 trips a day with the existing six-coach trains. Ridership averages 20,000 passengers per hour compared to 10,000 per hour on the Green Line where five trips are operated daily.

“Trial runs are being conducted on three new six-coach trains, and one is likely to be operational on March 1,” said a BMRCL official. Every day on an average 3.75 lakh commuters travel on both the lines. The BMRCL generates revenue of close to ₹1 crore per day.

Six-coach trains have been a long-standing demand from passengers. Vineeth R., a regular passenger, said, “An increasing number of people have started using the metro as it is more convenient than other modes of transport. But trains are so crowded that people find it difficult even to stand in three-coach trains.”

Another regular commuter, Anuradha highlighted the convenience of six-coach trains as one coach is reserved entirely for women. “The BMRCL should operate more number of six-coach trains to make travelling more comfortable,” he said.

The first six-coach train was introduced on the Purple Line on June 23, 2018. The Green Line received its first six-coach train on January 28, 2019.