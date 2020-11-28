BMCRI to start non-COVID-19 services

28 November 2020 11:41 IST

They will be available from December 1

Students of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), who had been missing out on their practical classes ever since hospitals affiliated to BMCRI were turned into dedicated COVID-19 facilities, now have a reason to cheer. The Medical Education Department is all set to resume non-COVID-19 services at the institute from December 1.

Non-COVID-19 services have been partially restarted in all other medical colleges. Hospitals affiliated to BMCRI, mainly Victoria hospital, continue to be dedicated COVID-19 facilities. When the pandemic hit Karnataka in March, the State government had identified Victoria hospital as the first dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Medical Education Director P.G. Girish told The Hindu that non-COVID-19 services would begin at the institute from December 1. “This will not only benefit non-COVID-19 patients, but also our students who have been missing out on practical classes,” he said.

“Our students will risk qualifying with inadequate skills if we further delay resuming non-COVID-19 services. Now that COVID-19 cases are declining, we want to reserve only the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre for COVID-19. As medical students are evaluated based on their surgical skills and practical experience, we may have to postpone their examinations this year,” Dr. Girish said.

He said an Operation Theatre (OT) log book is maintained in the three years of the PG course to record the number of surgeries students individually performed, operations they assisted and witnessed, besides noting whether they were first assistants. “This is as per National Medical Commission’s norms and have to be followed at any cost,” he added.

Meanwhile, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department that have partially restarted their non-COVID-19 services are waiting for a nod from the department to further expand their services.

State Health Director Om Prakash R. Patil said the department will take a call in another two weeks. “We will have to be prepared for a possible second wave, but at the same time we will have to now ensure non-COVID-19 services are not hit,” he added.