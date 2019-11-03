BMCRI resident doctors continue to boycott OPD services

Members of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Resident Doctors’ Association protested for the second day on Sunday, and said they would continue the indefinite ‘OPD boycott’.

Resident doctors from all BMCRI affiliated hospitals — Minto, PMSSY, Trauma and Emergency Care Centre and Victoria hospitals — had launched the boycott after two of their colleagues at the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital were allegedly manhandled by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Friday evening.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday announced that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be deployed at the hospital for security cover. Other measures, including installation CCTV cameras, will also be taken up. He appealed to resident doctors to withdraw their protest. He also said that compensation has been awarded to the patients who lost their eyesight due to botched cataract surgeries conducted in Minto hospital in July.

Apart from security measures, the protesting doctors are demanding arrest of the KRV members.

BMCRI Dean and Director Satish H.S.. told The Hindu that attempts had been made to convince doctors to withdraw their boycott. “The meeting with the doctors took place on Sunday evening. We will wait for them to respond. We have informed them of the consequences if they continue with the protest,” he said.

Savitha Patil, vice president of BMCRI Resident Doctors’ Association, said the association is firm on its decision to not withdraw the protest. “Unless our demands are fully met, we are not backing down,” she said and added that the association is now looking for support from their colleagues in all medical colleges across the State. “So far, they have been giving outside support. We hope they will join our struggle,” she said.

The police have registered an FIR against 35 members of KRV charging them under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault) and 253 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty).