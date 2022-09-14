Blue Star bags orders worth ₹390 crore from BMRCL for work on Pink Line in Phase II of Namma Metro project in Bengaluru

Pink Line in Phase II of Namma Metro project connects Kelena Agrahara (Gottigere) with Nagawara over a distance of 21 kilometres, and comprises 18 stations

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 14, 2022 10:24 IST

A representational photo of the Namma Metro. Pink Line in Phase II of Namma Metro project connects Kelena Agrahara (Gottigere) with Nagawara over a distance of 21 kilometres, and comprises 18 stations. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Blue Star, an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, has secured two orders worth ₹390 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the upcoming Pink Line in Phase II of Namma Metro project that connects Kelena Agrahara (Gottigere) with Nagawara over a distance of 21 kilometres, and comprises 18 stations.

The first order, valued at ₹203 crore, would be a turnkey project comprising maintenance of Tunnel Ventilation System (TVS) and Environmental Control System (ECS), as well as SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) for six underground stations and associated tunnel sections in Reach 6 of Phase II.

The six underground stations are Vellara Junction, M.G. Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, and Tannery Road.

The second order, valued at ₹187 crore, would also be a turnkey project for Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) works, including hydraulics, fire safety systems, and backup power systems, for five underground stations, associated tunnel sections, and five elevated stations — Swagath Road, J P Nagar 4th Phase, IIM-B, Hulimavu, and Kalena Agrahara.

B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “We have, in the past, successfully executed several metro rail projects in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Metro rails are gaining significant traction for overall public transport connectivity and infrastructure development of the country.’‘

