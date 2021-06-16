Blue, grey collar job portal Apna raises $70 mn

16 June 2021 12:36 IST

The Bengaluru-based company is now valued at $570 million

Apna, a Bengaluru-based jobs platform for India’s rising working class, has raised a $70 million in a Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC also participated in the round.

Apna had earlier raised $20 million and is now valued at $570 million, said the company.

Apna would use the proceeds to strengthen its presence in existing cities and expand pan-India over the next six months. The platform has plans to take its operations to Southeast Asia and the U.S. in the coming year.

Nirmit Parikh, founder & CEO, Apna, said, “Over the last one month, Apna facilitated more than 15 million job interviews and work-related conversations.”