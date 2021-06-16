Bengaluru

Blue, grey collar job portal Apna raises $70 mn

The portal targets India’s rising working class.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Apna, a Bengaluru-based jobs platform for India’s rising working class, has raised a $70 million in a Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC also participated in the round.

Apna had earlier raised $20 million and is now valued at $570 million, said the company.

Apna would use the proceeds to strengthen its presence in existing cities and expand pan-India over the next six months. The platform has plans to take its operations to Southeast Asia and the U.S. in the coming year.

Nirmit Parikh, founder & CEO, Apna, said, “Over the last one month, Apna facilitated more than 15 million job interviews and work-related conversations.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 12:37:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/blue-grey-collar-job-portal-apna-raises-70-mn/article34827927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY