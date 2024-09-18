BLRFootpathChallenge: A unique initiative to draw attention to walking infrastructure  

Have you ever tried to walk around Bengaluru, but been deterred by the obstacles on the footpaths? Then join the #BLRFootpath Challenge to rate footpaths across the city and flag any issue you find.

This initiative has been taken up by Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks, and Deepesh Agarwal, CEO of MoveInSync (provider of employee transportation). Mr. Pai aims to run 100 kilometres on the roads of the city to review the health of the footpaths.

The initiative began on September 15 and will go on till October 2. The duo completed reviewing around 14 kilometres of footpaths until Tuesday. They have covered many important roads in the central business district, including M.G. Road, Nrupathunga Road, Cubbon Road, and Kasturba Road, among others.

“There are many people from Bengaluru and those who visit from outside who want to walk around and enjoy the weather. But they are unable to do so as there is no proper infrastructure for walkers. There are many people who are trying to address these issues, and I want to run 100 kilometres to draw attention to those issues. Just the way there are signal-free corridors, we want obstacle-free footpaths (OFF),” Mr. Pai spoke about his initiative.

As of now, Mr. Pai and Mr. Agarwal are recording the state of footpaths on video and rating them on a scale of one to five. They have also invited eight teams for a hackathon to build a simple app on which citizens will soon be able to flag the issues they face on footpaths. “We will work with the government and fix these issues,” Mr. Agarwal said. They can flag issues like dug-up pavements, hawkers, encroachments etc.

“We always talk about decongesting roads and vehicles, but pedestrian mobility is equally important. We are organising a mobility symposium on October 3 where there will be discussions around shared mobility, public transport, and even pedestrian mobility. We will present our findings from the initiative in this symposium to find solutions,” Mr. Agarwal added.