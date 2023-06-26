BLR Pulse app launched to enhance passenger experience at Kempegowda International Airport

June 26, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched the BLR Pulse app which will enable passengers flying through Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to experience the airport in a new way.

BIAL said that in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services, it has created BLR Pulse, an omnichannel platform which alleviates common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues, wait times, etc.

“It allows passengers to navigate within the terminal buildings and take control of their journey at departures and arrivals by providing essential information about the Airport in real-time. The interactive chatbot feature in the app enables a self-sufficient mode of finding answers to various questions, which will be further curated over time,” BIAL said.

Real-time updates

BLR Pulse offers real-time updates on various passenger processing touchpoints, including entry gates, check-in counters and security check areas, while delivering flight status updates directly to passengers’ mobile or email inboxes.

In addition, the WayFinder feature allows passengers to find their way through the Airport easily. Passengers can book a transit hotel for their short-term stay or complete their last-minute flight check-ins, the operator added.

‘One-tap solution’

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said, “Travelling through BLR Airport gets more seamless with the BLR Pulse app. The objective is to help passengers plan their travel on the go even before they reach the Airport. We value our passengers’ time and needs, and hence this app comes as a one-tap solution. Through BLR Pulse, we are connecting the physical and digital worlds to create a ‘Phygital’ environment that will provide passengers and visitors with a unique interactive experience. Passenger experience is at the core of our business, and every product that we launch is to enhance their comfort and support their needs through every aspect of their journey through the Airport.”

An array of features and services

BLR Pulse will be a single-source solution for passengers, enabling them to: keep track of flight timings and deliver flight status notifications, get real-time info on airport queues at various touchpoints, reserve a table at restaurants, order food, pick it up at the store or have it delivered to the gate, identify and claim lost items, access high-speed WiFi that reconnects passengers automatically the next time they arrive, chatbot that helps clarify queries through the journey, last-minute check-ins to save time, review ground transportation services options or details on parking and benefit from relevant offers from retail stores and F&B outlets

BIAL said that throughout this year, BLR Pulse plans to introduce several exciting features to make the airport experience more enjoyable for passengers. These features will allow them to conveniently pre-order their favourite retail or duty-free products, reserve a cab, and easily book flights, rooms at the transit hotel, lounges, parking spots, etc.

BLR Pulse utilises indoor positioning, passenger flow data, travel document management, IoT, and data insights to integrate systems and services seamlessly. The app is built around a single-cart capability that enables a single payment for all purchases across varied categories, powered by a unified payment gateway, it added. Passengers can download the app from Apple or Google Play store.

