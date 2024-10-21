BLR Hubba to launch public art initiative, GodeBLR

BLR Hubba, a government-supported, citizen-oriented festival celebrating the city, is all set to launch the public art initiative GodeBLR.

The theme for the event is Bengaluru Hues, which is all about “capturing the essence of the city: its history, culture, festivals, flora and fauna, and the everyday charm that makes Bengaluru unique,” states the release.

The initiative, which will be held between November 30 and December 15, seeks to “transform Bengaluru’s walls with thought-provoking murals and artworks that reflect the city’s dynamic spirit,” it states, adding that the initiative promises to transform Bengaluru’s urban landscape into an open-air gallery that residents and visitors alike can explore, engage with, and be inspired by.

Selected artists

GodeBLR will feature temporary facades and several murals on prominent walls of the metro stations and locations across Bengaluru, executed by ten selected artists. These artists have been chosen by a panel that includes Suresh Jayaram, the founder of 1Shanthiroad Studio/Gallery, Archana Hande, an artist and printmaker and Mr Ravikumar Kashi, a multidisciplinary artist and academician.

According to Kamini Sawhney, Chief Curator of GodeBLR, the initiative’s goal is to create art that connects deeply with the people and places of Bengaluru. “We want the city’s walls to serve as a canvas for conversations about who we are and where we are headed as a community. Each mural will tell a unique story, one that resonates with the local landscape and people,” she says, adding that the initiative will also serve as a platform for both seasoned and emerging artists, allowing them to make their mark on Bengaluru’s public spaces.

Celebrating city’s soul

Ravichandar V., Chief Facilitator of BLR Hubba, echoes this sentiment. GodeBLR, he says, is more than just an art project. It is a celebration of Bengaluru’s soul, he says, one that aims to showcase the city’s vibrancy, diversity, and the spirit of innovation that defines it. “Art has the power to bring people together and inspire conversations, and with GodeBLR, we are bringing these conversations to the streets.”

To know more about GodeBLR, log into https://blrhubba.in/