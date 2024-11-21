BLR Hubba 2024 preview: Bengaluru’s grand celebration of art and culture returns

Last year, the inaugural Unboxing BLR Hubba set out to establish Bengaluru as a cultural hotspot, drawing inspiration from the iconic Edinburgh Fringe Festival. With over 300 events scattered across the city, it hinted at the city’s potential to host a world-class cultural celebration. For V Ravichandar, the festival’s chief facilitator however, this was just the beginning.

“I would say we are decades away from reaching the scale of the Fringe,” he says. “Edinburgh transforms into a festival hub, hosting over 2,000 daily events across 600 venues. Our challenges as a city are different — potholes, water, and garbage — but our goal is similar: to position Bengaluru as a city worth celebrating on the world map.”

This year, BLR Hubba returns from 30 November to 15 December with a bold new vision, offering more curated programming, a wider array of venues, and a commitment to inclusivity.

Taking it to the streets

One of the highlights this year is the Church Street Beautification Project, which will transform the popular promenade into a cultural corridor for the festival. The street will host pop-up performances, installations, and interactive art displays.

Another addition to the Hubba’s repertoire is GodeBLR, wherein 10 talented artists and artists groups transform eight pre-identified walls of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stations and two prominent private walls into murals across the city.

The UnboxingBLR Foundation, which anchors the BLR Hubba, has also been organising free-to-attend art and culture events under the Hubba In Your Park initiative for the last few weekends across the city’s public parks.

These street-level initiatives encapsulate the essence of the Hubba: a celebration of the city’s unique character. “Think of the Hubba as showcasing the best of Bengaluru — whether it’s technology, design, literature, music, dance, or heritage. It’s the good news in a city often mired in bad news,” says Ravichandar.

Revamped programming

Reflecting on last year’s format, Ravichandar acknowledges the need for a stronger identity. “In 2023, 80% of the programming was simply existing events happening in the city. We put a big tent over them and called it the Hubba.” This year, the festival .takes charge, with 75% of the events being curated and funded by its organisers.

Freedom Park takes centre stage as the home of Kantha, an Asian music festival, featuring 38 performances over 16 days. “Kantha is the most ambitious programme we’ve attempted. It’s a unique Asian music festival you won’t find elsewhere in the country.”

Additionally, the festival introduces new venues to Bengaluru’s cultural map, including Panchavati, CV Raman’s ancestral house in Malleswaram, and Sabha, a 150-year-old restored building near Commercial Street. Both spaces will host arts and culture events for the duration of the Hubba.

On November 30 at 5pm, the Namma Jatre procession will be flagged off from Vidhan Soudha. Celebrating Karnataka’s folk and cultural traditions, the procession is expected to stretch over half a kilometre, with the route likely ending at MG Road, Rangoli, or Rangasthala.

Those interested in design can check out the second edition of The Makers’ Trail, curated by author and arts manager Manju Sara Rajan. Running from December 1 to 15, it offers an exclusive glimpse into Bengaluru’s creative spirit, featuring 17 collaborators including celebrated architects, design studios, and home studios.

For everyone, everywhere

With over 500 events across 40 locations, the Hubba offers something for everyone, whether in the city centre or the suburbs. Its inclusivity is reflected in the ‘Gala Gala Gaddala’ Kannada programming, which features Kuvempu Ramayana readings in parks across Bengaluru. “Because it’s Kuvempu’s 120th year, we wanted to highlight his work in public spaces where everyone can access it.”

The organisers have also prioritised accessibility by making 350 events free to attend. “Whether you’re a vegetable vendor or a cab driver, you can enjoy the Hubba without spending a rupee.”

Inclusivity extends to communication as well. A thousand cab and auto drivers have been recruited to spread the word about the festival within their communities and to passengers. “It’s a long process, but we’re determined to reach every corner of Bengaluru.”

For Ravichandar, BLR Hubba is about more than just arts and culture — it is about strengthening the city’s soft infrastructure. “Fixing hard infrastructure like roads and drainage is a monumental task. But creating public spaces and experiences that bring people together? That’s doable, and that’s what the Hubba is about. At the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) [Ravichandar is its chairman], we organise 500 events a year. For the Hubba, we’re attempting 500 events in 16 days. I like these kinds of challenges.”

From the bustling music of Kantha at Freedom Park to the tranquil charm of Kuvempu readings in local parks, from the colourful chaos of Church Street and GodeBLR, the BLR Hubba 2024 promises to be the biggest city-wide celebration of art and culture.

Ravichandar sees this year’s festival as a step closer to realising Bengaluru’s potential as a global cultural destination. “We’re not there yet,” he admits. “But every step we take brings us closer to becoming the festival city we aspire to be.”

For more information about the events, schedule, and tickets, visit blrhubba.in