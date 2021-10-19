Blood donation in Bengaluru to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Bengaluru

19 October 2021 19:26 IST

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, muslim community members under the patronage of Jumma Masjid Trust Board organized a blood donation camp at Hazrat Khudus Saheb Eidgah (Khadriya Masjid, Bengaluru), Crescent School in Basavangudi and Chirayu Hospital in Thanisandra on Tuesday.

Over 500 hundred units of blood were collected during the camp through Jeevaraksha Blood Bank, Mediscope Hospital and

St Philomenas Hospital.

The camp was organized in association with Emergency Response Team (ERT) Bengaluru, Karol Foundation, Zubeida Sulaiman Charitable Trust and Sunni Jamiyat-Ul-Ulama All Karnataka among others.