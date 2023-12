December 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) of 1 Karnataka Girls Battalion, Jyoti Nivas College (Autonomous) and the Rotaract Club of JNC, in collaboration with Lions Blood Bank and NIMHANS Blood Bank, organised a blood donation drive on Thursday on the college premises in Koramangala.

As many as 300 individuals registered for the drive and 126 units of blood were collected, the college said in a release.