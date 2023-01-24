ADVERTISEMENT

Blogger arrested for throwing currency notes from flyover to garner social media attention

January 24, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Traffic was disrupted as he showered notes worth around ₹3,000 of ₹10 denomination each

The Hindu Bureau

A video grab of the man who threw currency notes from atop a flyover in Bengaluru on January 24.

Commotion prevailed at the busy City Market junction and the flyover above it, as a man with a wall clock around his neck, carrying a bag, stopped his scooter and started showering currency notes from the flyover on to the road below on January 24, Tuesday.

As motorists stopped their vehicles abruptly, and people cheered and gathered to pick the ₹10 currency notes, traffic on the flyover and the junction below came to a grinding halt.

It turned out that the person, Arun K, an event manager and a blogger, who was later arrested, staged this to garner publicity and to boost his following on social media. He thought of a trick to grab media attention and decided to shower currency notes worth around ₹3,000 of ₹10 denomination each, police said.

With traffic thrown to chaos, assistant head constable Sunil Kumar, who was on patrolling duty, reached the spot and tried to nab Arun. But he managed to speed away on his scooter. Sunil Kumar alerted the police control room, who in turn alerted their teams on the ground. City Market Police swung into action and identified the accused with the help of scooter registration number from the CCTV footage of the incident. He was tracked down to his residence in Nagarabhavi from where he was arrested.

The police have charged him under Section 283 (obstruction to public way of navigation ), Section 290 (public nuisance ) of the Indian Penal Code and also under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

