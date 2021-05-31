Blind couple and their children get help from police

Bengaluru

31 May 2021 16:53 IST

Vijayanagar police helped a blind couple with rations after the couple went to the station to seek them.

The couple and their family, living in RMC yard slum, were suffering without food during the lockdown.

Basavaraju and Chinnmma, along with their two sons, were found sitting inside a seized autorickshaw on the station premises on Monday morning.

PSI Manu noticed them and upon enquiry, they told him that due to the lockdown, they not been able to work and found it difficult to eke out a living.

Moved by their plight, Manu took down the list of items they needed, from groceries to diapers for the toddler. He arranged supply of food within a hour and also arranged an autorickshaw to drop the family back home.

Basavaraju thanked Manu for all the help.