BLF begins on June 6, but online

Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) has reinvented itself, adapting to the COVID-19 scenario. Unwilling to give up the festival this year, BLF has partnered with Bangalore International Centre (BIC) to turn the event into a series of webinars with international authors through the year with three such events every month.

The series kickstarts on Saturday (June 6) with noted crime fiction writer Anthony Horowitz in conversation with Paro Anand. Webinars with several international and Indian authors, like Pico Iyer and Chetan Bhagat, have been lined up.

“Instead of a two-day mega event, BLF will take place through the year. Using technology, we are aiming to get more international authors at these webinars,” said V. Ravichandar, one of the organisers of BLF.

“Given the way the COVID-19 curve is headed, large gatherings in public spaces will continue to remain a concern through the year. BLF usually sees a footfall of around 15,000 persons. Hence, holding the event this year does not seem feasible,” he added.

BLF also plans to hold a low-key two-day literary meet with a limited number of participants in December, at BIC, depending on the situation. “We hope the public health situation would have eased by then and we can hold a small indoor event in December,” he said.