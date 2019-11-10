BLF 2019: Ornit Shani receives NIF Book Prize

The New India Foundation’s (NIF) second annual Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize was on Saturday awarded to political and modern Indian history scholar Ornit Shani for How India Became Democratic: Citizenship and the Making of the Universal Franchise.

In the book, Ms. Shani, who has a Ph.D from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, traces the history of democracy of India and the drawing up of the country’s first electoral rolls even before the Constitution was drafted.

The award, which carries a purse of ₹15 lakh, and present during Bangalore Literature Festival. It was announced by NIF trustees Nandan Nilekani, Ramachandra Guha, Manish Sabharwal, and Srinath Raghavan. The award, instituted in 2018, recognises outstanding non-fiction works on contemporary India.