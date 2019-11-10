BLF 2019: Ornit Shani receives NIF Book Prize

The New India Foundation’s (NIF) second annual Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize was on Saturday awarded to political and modern Indian history scholar Ornit Shani for How India Became Democratic: Citizenship and the Making of the Universal Franchise.
In the book, Ms. Shani, who has a Ph.D from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, traces the history of democracy of India and the drawing up of the country’s first electoral rolls even before the Constitution was drafted.
The award, which carries a purse of ₹15 lakh, and present during Bangalore Literature Festival. It was announced by NIF trustees Nandan Nilekani, Ramachandra Guha, Manish Sabharwal, and Srinath Raghavan. The award, instituted in 2018, recognises outstanding non-fiction works on contemporary India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor