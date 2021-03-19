Blaze in waste processing plant at Doddabidarakallu

19 March 2021 06:00 IST

No major damage, says BBMP official

A fire broke out in the Doddabidarakallu waste processing plant on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to senior officials in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the plant receives more than 200 tonnes of waste every day. There is a lot of pressure on this waste processing plant, as the plants at Lingadheeranahalli, Seegehalli and Subbarayanapalya are not functioning while one plant at Kannahalli is closed for renovations.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan told The Hindu that process rejects and inerts catching fire was a common phenomenon, especially during the summer months. While no major damage was reported at the plant, he said that the BBMP is working on shifting the process rejects to the sanitary landfill at Mittaganahalli. The process rejects from KCDC and other plants are also being shifted, he said.

Advertising

Advertising