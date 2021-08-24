Blast in factory on Magadi Road: Two more deaths

Bengaluru

24 August 2021 10:36 IST

One of them was a partner in the business

Two among the three injured persons in the boiler blast in MM Food Products factory on Magadi Road in Bengaluru succumbed on August 24.

With the death of Sachin, 40, a partner in the business, and one of the employees Dhanalakshmi, 45, the toll has gone up to four.

On August 23, two employees Manish, 20, and Sourav, 21 lost their lives in the blast.

Doctors are trying to save Shanti, another employee who was injured.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the owner of the unit, Vijay Mehta, who is absconding.

Workers in the condiments factory on Magadi Road in Bengaluru were hurled to different corners by the blast, on August 23, 2021 | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The huge sound caused panic among residents of Gopalapura on Magadi Main Road. The impact of the blast was such that five workers were hurled in different directions, and the ceiling was shattered.

Roof of the condiments factory on Magadi Road in Bengaluru following the blast, on August 23, 2021 | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Fire and emergency services personnel, along with the police, rushed to the spot and contained the fire and cooled down other equipments in the unit.