Bengaluru

Blast at Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru; 6 injured

Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru

Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

The injured have been admitted to St. John’s Hospital.

Six persons who were engaged in chemical analysis at a Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru suffered multiple injuries in an explosion on Friday afternoon. The injured have been admitted to St. John’s Hospital.

“The six persons were carrying out chemical analysis of some nine goods when one of them went off, injuring them,” a police official said.

The scene of the blast at the Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru

The scene of the blast at the Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

 

The injured included a laboratory attendant and a woman employee.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 5:35:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/blast-at-forensic-science-laboratory-in-bengaluru-6-injured/article30116362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY