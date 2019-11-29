Blast at Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru; 6 injured

Six persons who were engaged in chemical analysis at a Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru suffered multiple injuries in an explosion on Friday afternoon. The injured have been admitted to St. John’s Hospital.
“The six persons were carrying out chemical analysis of some nine goods when one of them went off, injuring them,” a police official said.
The scene of the blast at the Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala in Bengaluru
| Photo Credit:
V. Sreenivasa Murthy
The injured included a laboratory attendant and a woman employee.
More details are awaited.
(With PTI inputs)
