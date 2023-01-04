Blame game over delay in construction of EWS quarters at Ejipura: HC directs personal appearance of heads of BBMP, BDA

January 04, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the heads of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike and the Bangalore Development Authority to be personally present before the court on January 5, in connection with the issue of the non construction of flats at Ejipura for 1,512 families belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) despite various earlier orders of the court.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, passed the order after the advocates representing the BBMP, the BDA and the private company passed the buck for the delay in construction of the flats.

“This court was expecting some progress in the matter as the petitioners are the victims of the unfortunate situation. In spite of the orders of this court and assurance given to this court by way of joint settlement, there is no further progress in the matter and today also the approach of the respondents seems to be the least to say is either shifting responsibility or to indulge in blame game,” the Bench observed, while pointing out that in this situation it was left with no choice but to direct personal presence of the officials.