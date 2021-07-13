Black fungus: ‘No shortage of medicines’

13 July 2021 00:22 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here on Monday that there was no shortage of medicines for treatment of black fungus in the city.

Around 1,009 mucormycosis cases had been reported and over 100 deaths have been caused by the serious fungal infection. “There are experts who are looking into the mucormycosis cases being reported. Mucormycosis cases have been reported in those who have tested positive for COVID-19. While it is believed to be linked to steroids, there are also some natural causes that have caused the infection,” he said.

The civic chief said that the COVID-19 cases had stabilized and around 500 cases were being reported every day. “We are closely monitoring cases and the areas from where they are being reported. We are also keeping a close watch on the cases being reported in the neighbouring states,” he said.

Owners of theatres had recently met with Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa seeking relaxations that would allow them to resume operations. To this, Mr. Gupta said that the state government would announce any further relaxations only after consulting with the experts. “All restrictions cannot be lifted at once. Relaxations can be introduced only in a phased manner. This is being done in the interest of public health to ensure that the COVID-19 cases do not increase again,” he added.