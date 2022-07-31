Bengaluru

BL Cerebration Quiz 2022: Krishnan Muralidhar emerges winner of Bengaluru round

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 31, 2022 23:10 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 23:12 IST

BusinessLine is back with the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships. The Celebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000, third prize ₹25,000).

The preliminary online quizzing was scheduled from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top 6 from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi and witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Bengaluru regional round took place on Sunday with six participants: Sethu Madhavan — Capgemini, Anand Babu — EY, Krishnan Muralidhar — Alstom India, Aditya Morarka — Razorpay, Rabi Sankar Saha — Capgemini, Ajay Kumar — MitoPower.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After a gruelling four rounds, Krishnan Muralidhar emerged the winner of the Bengaluru round with a total of 49 points. Coming second were Aditya Morarka and Sethu Madhavan with 37 points each and finishing third was Ajay Kumar.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, gave the welcome address along with Alok Kumar, Field General Manager, Union Bank of India. The quizmaster for the event was Ajay Poonia.

Quiz enthusiasts can login to witness the top 6 battle it out by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQBLR

The event is sponsored by Union Bank of India, ManageEngine, Parker, and Greyon Cosmetics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bangalore
Read more...