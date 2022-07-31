BL Cerebration Quiz 2022: Krishnan Muralidhar emerges winner of Bengaluru round

BusinessLine is back with the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships. The Celebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000, third prize ₹25,000).

The preliminary online quizzing was scheduled from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top 6 from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi and witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

The Bengaluru regional round took place on Sunday with six participants: Sethu Madhavan — Capgemini, Anand Babu — EY, Krishnan Muralidhar — Alstom India, Aditya Morarka — Razorpay, Rabi Sankar Saha — Capgemini, Ajay Kumar — MitoPower.

After a gruelling four rounds, Krishnan Muralidhar emerged the winner of the Bengaluru round with a total of 49 points. Coming second were Aditya Morarka and Sethu Madhavan with 37 points each and finishing third was Ajay Kumar.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, gave the welcome address along with Alok Kumar, Field General Manager, Union Bank of India. The quizmaster for the event was Ajay Poonia.

Quiz enthusiasts can login to witness the top 6 battle it out by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQBLR

The event is sponsored by Union Bank of India, ManageEngine, Parker, and Greyon Cosmetics.