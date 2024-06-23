B.K. Singh, leading probe into cases against Prajwal, to probe case against Suraj as well

B.K. Singh, chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged crimes of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, will supervise the probe into the sexual abuse case against his elder brother Suraj Revanna as well.

However, the case against Dr. Suraj has not been handed over to the SIT, but to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Mr. Singh is presently posted as Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), CID, and will supervise the probe into the case against Dr. Suraj in that capacity.

The Hassan district police are yet to hand over the case to the CID formally and will do so on Monday. Dr. Suraj was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday evening. However, once the CID takes over the probe, they will seek his custody, sources said.

An order issued by the ADGP (Law and Order), however, only mentioned case number 92/2024 of the Holenarsipur Rural police station [case against Dr. Suraj for allegedly sexually abusing a man] to be transferred to the CID. A day before this case was registered, the Holenarsipur Town police registered a case (168/2024) of extortion and blackmail against the alleged sex abuse victim, based on a complaint by Dr. Suraj’s associate Shivakumar H.L.

The order on Sunday doesn’t mention this second case to be transferred to the CID. There is no clarity whether this case, related to the other one, will be transferred to the CID or not.

