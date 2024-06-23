GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.K. Singh, leading probe into cases against Prajwal, to probe case against Suraj as well

Published - June 23, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

B.K. Singh, chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged crimes of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, will supervise the probe into the sexual abuse case against his elder brother Suraj Revanna as well. 

However, the case against Dr. Suraj has not been handed over to the SIT, but to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Mr. Singh is presently posted as Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), CID, and will supervise the probe into the case against Dr. Suraj in that capacity. 

The Hassan district police are yet to hand over the case to the CID formally and will do so on Monday. Dr. Suraj was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday evening. However, once the CID takes over the probe, they will seek his custody, sources said.

An order issued by the ADGP (Law and Order), however, only mentioned case number 92/2024 of the Holenarsipur Rural police station [case against Dr. Suraj for allegedly sexually abusing a man] to be transferred to the CID. A day before this case was registered, the Holenarsipur Town police registered a case (168/2024) of extortion and blackmail against the alleged sex abuse victim, based on a complaint by Dr. Suraj’s associate Shivakumar H.L.

The order on Sunday doesn’t mention this second case to be transferred to the CID. There is no clarity whether this case, related to the other one, will be transferred to the CID or not. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.