BJP’s protest is political and has no genuine interest in protecting farmers’ interests, says Karnataka Chief Minister

Alleging that the BJP’s protest on Monday on the waqf row is purely political with no genuine interest in protecting farmers’ concerns, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday questioned the need for the protest even after the government asked all notices to be revoked and any unauthorised amendments in the land records of farmers to be nullified.

“On the waqf property matter, our government has already directed that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked. Any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified. I have made it clear to officials that no decision should be taken that inconveniences farmers,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Clarifying that Issuing notices for property clarification is a standard administrative procedure, he said that governments under B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, and H.D. Kumaraswamy had issued notices regarding waqf properties.

“Even after our government ordered the immediate withdrawal of notices issued to farmers, the BJP leaders are persisting with their protest. Their motives are purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of our farmers.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The BJP’s true nature is to stoke communal strife for political gain. This protest has no intention of safeguarding farmers’ interests. Instead, it threatens the harmony of Karnataka. I call on the people of Karnataka to reject this divisive, destructive agenda and stand with us in building a Karnataka that unites, progresses, and prospers for all.”

He also pointed out: “Ironically, a recent video shows former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the Muslim community, stating that waqf property belongs to Allah, and those who encroached on it will answer to him if they don’t return every inch. This video exposes the BJP’s hypocrisy—they stir up communal sentiments when it benefits them, but now they play innocent in their protest drama.”

The Chief Minister also referred to fissures in the BJP state unit and the indifference of the party’s central leadership towards resolving it, and alleged that the BJP is distracting people from its own humiliation and failure.