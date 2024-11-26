ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s ‘disgruntled’ leaders take out separate protest march over waqf issue in Bidar

Published - November 26, 2024 07:00 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal, MLA, and other BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to district authorities in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

The internal rumblings in the Bharatiya Janata Party came to the fore again with “disgruntled” leaders, led by senior MLA Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal, embarking on a separate campaign on the waqf row in Bidar, without waiting for the party’s campaign scheduled to begin early next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yatnal along with BJP leaders Arvind Limbavalli, G.M. Siddeshwar, Kumar Bangarappa, and Ramesh Jarkiholi took out a protest march in Bidar, against the eviction notice issued to some farmers by the waqf board accusing them of encroachment.

The protest rally began from Ganesh Maidan and concluded at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Mr. Yatnal, addressing the gathering, termed the issue of notice and changing of land records as “land jihad” and appeasement politics by the Siddaramaiah government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The land belonging to farmers, temples, and mutts, besides archaeological sites, were being marked as waqf land and the Congress was making an attempt to create another Pakistan in India, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP local leaders expressed anguish over the “disgruntled leaders” and took exception to the absence of State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s photo on the banners. Local leaders including local MLAs did not turn up for the event.

The party district unit president has filed a complaint against Mr. Yatnal’s team and urged the district police to remove the unauthorised banners.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv termed the action “indiscipline” and said the party would report the matter to Central leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US