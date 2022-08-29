BJP worker loses money to men who promised an award

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials are on the lookout for two men who cheated a city-based social activist and BJP worker by promising an award from the Governor of Karmataka.

The accused, identifying themselves as Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha and claiming to be from Indian Journalist Compendium, met social activist and BJP worker from Peenya K.R. Venkatesh and offered to get him an award from the Governor on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Venkatesh agreed to the offer for which the duo asked him to pay a donation of ₹1 lakh to their association. The accused had even taken Venkatesh to the Governor’s house to discuss the award. The accused issued him a certificate and escaped with the cash.



The cheating came to light when Venkatesh discussed his award with his friends. He filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on August 16 which was referred to the CCB for a detailed probe.