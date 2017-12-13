BJP to protest against STP norm for apartments

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to lead the protest march of apartment associations on Saturday from Town Hall to Freedom Park, opposing the decision of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to push apartment complexes with over 50 flats to install Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, BJP legislators S. Suresh Kumar, Dr. Ashwathanarayana and Vijayakumar along with the representatives of Federation of Apartments Associations, Bengaluru, said that they would hold a dharna in Freedom Park opposing notices by BWSSB to apartment owners.

According to Mr. Suresh Kumar, BWSSB has issued notices to over 960 apartment complexes with over 50 flats.

While Associations argue that the rule cannot be implemented retrospectively, BWSSB is saying it is essential to protect lakes, such as Bellandur, in which untreated sewage is dumped.

Describing the decision as ‘illogical’, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that despite the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board presenting their cases before the National Green Tribunal and agreeing to the argument of Apartments Associations, BWSSB is pushing apartment complexes to abide by the directive.

“There is no space for apartment complexes with over 50 flats to install STP and the order is unimplementable. Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the regulations for some apartments,” he said. “Most apartments do not have setback space to install STPs,” argued Dr. Ashwathanarayana.

Dr. Ashwathanarayana also urged BWSSB to withdraw the order levying surcharge of 50% on apartments which were occupied without obtaining Occupancy Certificates.

Bengaluru has over 3,700 apartment complexes. BJP legislators have appealed to Minister for Bengaluru Development K.J. George to intervene in the matter.