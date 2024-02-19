BJP seeks survey of illegal factories operating in residential areas in Bengaluru

February 19, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after a fire accident in a deodorant unit on the outskirts of Bengaluru claimed three lives, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok demanded that the government conduct a survey of illegal factories operating in residential areas of the city posing a risk to the lives of residents.

Mr. Ashok raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Monday and said that this was the fifth incident in the city in the last few months, among which was the major fire tragedy in a cracker warehouse at Attibele town on the outskirts of the city bordering Tamil Nadu on the eve of Deepavali.

There are several illegal factories operating in the city in residential areas making those residing there vulnerable to such incidents, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister S.T. Somashekar (the BJP) said that the kin of those killed and the injured should be given compensation from the Chief Minister’s relief fund as they were from the economically weaker sections of society.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government will give priority to fire safety in Bengaluru. Funds will be given to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services under the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority to set up more fire stations in the city, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.