GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks survey of illegal factories operating in residential areas in Bengaluru

February 19, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a fire accident in a deodorant unit on the outskirts of Bengaluru claimed three lives, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok demanded that the government conduct a survey of illegal factories operating in residential areas of the city posing a risk to the lives of residents.

Mr. Ashok raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Monday and said that this was the fifth incident in the city in the last few months, among which was the major fire tragedy in a cracker warehouse at Attibele town on the outskirts of the city bordering Tamil Nadu on the eve of Deepavali.

There are several illegal factories operating in the city in residential areas making those residing there vulnerable to such incidents, he said.

Former Minister S.T. Somashekar (the BJP) said that the kin of those killed and the injured should be given compensation from the Chief Minister’s relief fund as they were from the economically weaker sections of society.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government will give priority to fire safety in Bengaluru. Funds will be given to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services under the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority to set up more fire stations in the city, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.