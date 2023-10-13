October 13, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - bengaluru

Alleging that money unearthed during an I-T raid was the ‘commission amount’ collected by the Congress government from BBMP contractors for releasing their dues, the opposition BJP demanded that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar step down owning moral responsibility for the episode.

Addressing a media conference in Bengaluru on October 13, BJP State General Secretary and MLC Ravikumar alleged that the money was meant to be transported to Telangana, where Assembly polls have been announced.

“The fact that Mr. Shivakumar, who had earlier stopped the release of dues of contractors, agreed to release ₹650 crore after several rounds of talks with contractors, and this was followed by unearthing of money in an I-T raid, is strong evidence that the Congress government had collected commission from BBMP contractors to release their dues,” he alleged.

He maintained that the commission amount was much more than what had been unearthed by the I-T raid. He demanded a detailed probe into the episode to unearth more details.