ADVERTISEMENT

BJP opposes BDA’s plan to lease its complexes, warns of protest against Congress govt.

May 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

On May 7, Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R. Ashoka held a press conference in Bengaluru, where he criticised the State’s Congress government

The Hindu Bureau

BJP has opposed the proposed plan of the Bangalore Development Authority to lease out BDA complexes in different parts of the city. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader R. Ashok criticised the Congress government for mooting the proposal. Mr. Ashok stated that the government, facing financial difficulties, has chosen to lease out BDA complexes. He expressed concern that this decision would lead to the eventual takeover of these properties by private entities, resulting in significant financial losses for the BDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BDA properties in HSR Layout, Austin Town, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, RT Nagar, and Sadashivanagar are at risk of being taken over by fraudulent individuals. A similar scheme was proposed by the Congress government between 2013 and 2018, but it faced strong opposition from the people of Bengaluru, leading to its cancellation,” Mr. Ashoka said.

He added that all these properties are worth ₹3,000 crores. He alleged that there was a kickback of more than ₹200 crores involved in this deal. He emphasised that these properties do not belong to Congress; they were preserved and developed by past presidents of the BDA. He warned that the BJP would protest in Vidhana Soudha and also outside and not allow this to happen.

Mr. Ashok also revealed that this file had surfaced earlier during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister. “At that time, I was a Minister, and I said it was a scheme for looting and subsequently, our government cancelled it. The same group attempted to reintroduce this file during Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure. However, Mr. Bommai also refused to approve the lease,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US