BJP now has eyes set firmly on 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections

‘Party will hold a Chintan Baithak to prepare a road map for poll preparations’

Close on the heels of ensuring a smooth transfer of power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now set its eyes firmly on winning the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka. This is evident with the party’s top leaders scheduling a ‘Chintan Baithak’, which is a brainstorming session of its think tank, in about a month from now to prepare a road map for its preparations for the elections.

Disclosing this to The Hindu, BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh said the proposed Baithak would be attended by 30 to 35 prominent leaders to chalk out a plan of action for the party to retain power in 2023.

According to him, a prominent constituent of the proposed road map is the need to focus on areas and constituencies where the party has either lost polls or is not strong. “We want to make political inroads into the areas where we are weak, like the Old Mysuru region. This is essential if we have to get a majority in the 2023 polls,” he said.

In fact, Mr. Singh has already commenced his efforts to strengthen the party in Old Mysuru region by embarking upon a two-day visit to the region from Monday to interact with party leaders and workers. “I will be touring all such constituencies where the party has lost. I will begin my visit from Mysuru and reach out to all the areas in a phased manner,” he said.

He said all the Ministers would be told to tour the districts that do not have political representation in the State Cabinet.

Mr. Singh said the party’s central leadership was happy with the performance of new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai so far. “He is a practical person and has experience too,” Mr. Singh said, noting that the Chief Minister had been told to focus on youth, women, and farmers in particular, apart from making efforts to bring about development of the State.

“He will come out with schemes in the above focus areas. He will adopt a three-pronged approach of effectively implementing the schemes taken up by the Union government and of continuing the welfare measures of his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa,” Mr. Singh said.

On the role to be played by Mr. Yediyurappa, he said the former Chief Minister would advise the party and help in strengthening its organisation. He added that the veteran would also participate in the proposed Chintan Baithak.

Indicating that a ministerial expansion exercise may not happen immediately, he said the focus was on delivering good governance and winning the 2023 polls. He also sought to downplay the episode of Tourism Minister Anand Singh seeking a change in portfolio, saying that he had taken charge of the portfolio allotted to him.