Bengaluru

BJP MLAs’ segments getting priority in relief distribution: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday alleged discrimination in distribution of food, milk sachets and rations by the State government and said the Bengaluru legislators have complained that food items and rations have been distributed in constituencies represented by the ruling party MLAs.

Speaking to presspersons after a meeting of the party’s task force on COVID-19 pandemic, Congress president-designate D.K. Shivakumar said a party’s delegation would meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa next Sunday and submit to him a list of problems faced by the people on the ground. Legislators, including seven-time MLA and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy had complained that the government has been distributing rations/food items through its party workers in constituencies represented by BJP MLAs. The party would explain to the Chief Minister lapses in the distribution network, Mr. Shivakumar said.

The party also suggested to the government to follow a model adopted by the Gujarat government with regard to migrants.

