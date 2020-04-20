BJP MLAs get lion’s share of funding

BJP MLAs have walked away with the lion's share of funding under the 15th Finance Commission Grants. The only non-BJP MLA to get any grant is Ramalinga Reddy who represents BTM Layout.

Padmanabha Nagar, represented by R. Ashoka, has got the highest allocation of ₹25 crore. The party hoppers, who won the bypolls and have become ministers in the BJP government, have also got high allocations. Yeshwantpur, represented by S.T. Somashekhar, was allotted ₹20 crore while K.R. Puram, represented by B.A. Basavaraja, and Mahalakshmipuram, represented by K. Gopalaiah, were allotted ₹10 crore each.

Responding to criticism that the budget has been partial towards assembly segments represented by BJP, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka hit back at the opposition saying that they had been made keeping in mind the allocations made to each constituency during the last four years when the Congress-JDS coalition was in power.

However, Abdul Wajid, leader of opposition in the BBMP Council, pointed out that in no year had the coalition not earmarked funds to opposition constituencies at all. “Except for BTM Layout, no constituency has been given any funds,” he said.

This discrepancy in fund allocation plays out among wards with BJP councillors. Mayor M. Goutham Kumar's ward, Jogupalya, has been allotted ₹40 crore, ruling party leader Munindra Kumar's ward ₹25 crore, deputy mayor's ward ₹10 crore.

Wards represented by opposition leaders Abdul Wajid and Netra Narayan have been allotted ₹7 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively, which are relatively more than others.