BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar’s Bengaluru site encroached, files police complaint

January 21, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even properties belonging to politicians are not safe. Goolihatti D. Shekhar, MLA of Hosadurga constituency, has filed a complaint with the Sanjaynagar police alleging that a group of 10 persons forged the documents of a 4,000 sq.ft. ‘G’ category site allotted to him by the Karnataka government.

Mr. Shekhar, in his complaint, has named Byatarayanapura sub-registrar who allegedly registered the plot on the basis of the false documents.

Based on the complaint, on December 10, police registered an FIR against 10 persons charging them for cheating and forgery.

The site was allotted to the MLA in 2015 by the Karnataka government. Mr. Shekhar, who had complete records of the site allotted in RMV 2nd phase of Lotte Gollahalli, Sanjaynagar, was shocked to find that his site is now registered in the name of someone else who has started construction on the plot.