BJP MLA and govt.’s Chief Whip in the Assembly moves High Court against delimitation of BBMP wards

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 09, 2022 22:12 IST

A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Bommanahalli Assembly constituency and also the Government’s Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly, M. Satish Reddy has moved the High Court of Karnataka questioning the legality of delimitation of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s wards under his constituency when the State government is defending the process of delimitation.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, before whom the petition came up for hearing, has ordered the issue of notice to the State government and the State Election Commission while tagging the petition with other petitions filed by B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Congress MLA for Chamarajpet and several other individuals.

It has been contented in Mr. Reddy’s petition, filed along with resident welfare association, and individual residents, that certain areas under Hulimavu ward (number 239) come under both the Bommanahalli and Bengaluru South Assembly constituencies contrary to the Section 7 of the BBMP Act, which states that wards shall be divided within the constituency of a member of Legislative Assembly and no wards shall be spread over to constituencies.

The petitioners have also claimed that the government could not have accepted the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission as its term had expired when it submitted its recommendations.

