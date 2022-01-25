BJP gets ready for BBMP polls in April-May, starts work on manifesto

Party will form a screening committee to select candidates for the elections

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready for the the much-delayed elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which it expects to be held in the last week of April or by May first week. The party kicked off a three-day brainstorming session over BBMP polls on Tuesday, where it started work on its manifesto for the polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of Bengaluru Development, chaired the inauguration of the three-day session at his residence. “The Chief Minister told us that the Supreme Court order on the election petition is expected by mid-March. In that case, elections to the civic body will be held in the last week of April or the first week of May, by which time the third wave of the pandemic will also be over,” said a senior city leader part of the meeting.

The elections will be held for 243 wards as per the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020.

The Chief Minister instructed party leaders to come up with two narratives - what has the party done for the city when it has held power in the State and in the civic body, and a manifesto for the upcoming civic polls over the next ten days. “We will speak to some urban experts sympathetic to our party and come up with a manifesto soon,” said one of the presidents of the party units in the city.

BJP has also decided to form a screening committee comprising prominent ministers from the city, led by party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, to select candidates to be fielded for the elections, sources said. “The party high command is very keen on winning the Bengaluru civic polls and will oversee electioneering through some observers, like it did for Hyderabad in 2020,” said a source.