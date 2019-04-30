BJP complains to Chief Electoral Officer on handing over of works to KRIDL

The State unit of the BJP, on Monday, lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar about the handing over of works under Nava Karnataka scheme to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL).

The BJP has claimed that this was illegal and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct that is in place in the State till May 25. R. Ashok, former Deputy Chief Minister, maintained that when the code was in place, no new development work, other than relief during natural disasters could be taken up.

“However, the BBMP council has passed a resolution to hand over works amounting to ₹4,261 crore to KRIDL. The State Cabinet should have taken the decision. How did the council take such a decision unilaterally,” he sought to know.

The BJP also stated that it was suspicious that the BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Elections) Manoj Kumar Meena cleared the proposal. The party alleged that the works were being handed over to KRIDL to benefit contractors who had pumped in money to candidates of the ruling JD(S) – Congress coalition during the Lok Sabha polls.

Protest staged

The opposition BJP councillors in the BBMP council had also staged a protest when the resolution was approved during the monthly council meeting held recently.

However, sources in the know pointed out that the Election Commission of India had approved the proposal to provide general exemption for inviting, finalising tenders, and issuing of work orders for various infrastructure, development works and procurement of goods and services after April 23, when the second phase of polls ended in the State.

“The Chief Secretary also issued a circular in this regard on April 8,” the sources pointed out.