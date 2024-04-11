BJP claims party worker’s brother assaulted by Congress member, but no party named in FIR

April 11, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok in a post on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that a brother of a BJP worker was assaulted by a worker attached to the Congress at Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

However, neither the complaint copy nor the FIR registered in the Bidadi police station named the involvement of any political party in the incident that occurred recently.

Mr. Ashok said: “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Bengaluru Rural Congress candidate D.K. Suresh in frustration of losing the election have resorted to goondaism. Despite the fact that a brother of a BJP worker was assaulted, why is the accused still not arrested? Has Siddaramaiah, who claims to be the strong Chief Minister, succumbed before DK brothers?.”

He further urged the Election Commission to initiate action to stop such elements from creating fear among the electorate.

But the FIR copy shows that the complainant, identified as Shivakumar C.S., who is a brother of the victim identified as Naveen, has not named any party or political rivalry behind the incident.

According to the FIR, Shivakumar received a call in the morning from a man identified as Sukhesh, who informed him that his brother was at a farm belonging to Kabaddi Babu of Kempashetty Doddi.

Shivakumar and his father went there and they found Naveen arguing with a man named Shekhara and a farm worker of Kempadoddi village. Shekhara and others are accused in the case.

According to the FIR, Shivakumar urged Naveen and Shekhara to calm down and the accused allegedly hit Naveen’s head using a wooden log. As a result, Naveen started to bleed. The farm worker also hit Naveen’s father, identified as Sheshadri.

Shivakumar escaped with Naveen and Sheshadri. Naveen is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Talking to The Hindu, Shivakumar said: “My brother had left home at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and I received a call at 10 a.m. in the morning. When I reached, they were arguing and I do not know what was the reason. The police are now recording the statements of Naveen and he can only tell why this happened.”

When asked about the political rivalry behind the incident, he said, “I do not know anything.”

