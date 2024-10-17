GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP claims credit for Cauvery V Stage project

Published - October 17, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The BJP has sought to claim credit for the Cauvery V Stage drinking water scheme that was launched on Wednesday, by saying that it was the erstwhile BJP government that initiated the project in 2019. 

“The BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa had entered into a memorandum for getting a loan of ₹5,500 crore for the project whose implementation began on January 01, 2019. Later, the Basavaraj Bommai government too had given importance to the project implementation. We had completed implementation of nearly 80% of the project,” claimed Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok. 

Accusing the Congress government of showing discrimination against Bengaluru in terms of allocation of development funds, Mr. Ashok urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release comparative statistics on the funds allocated by the Congress government, the erstwhile BJP government, and the Centre for Bengaluru development. 

Stating that ₹8,000 crore had been given by the erstwhile Basavaraj Bommai-led government for the development of Bengaluru city roads and another ₹1,600 crore for building storm-water drains, he alleged that the Congress government had not only withdrawn these funds, but had also desisted from releasing any funds for the development of Bengaluru city. 

He urged the government to either withdraw Brand Bengaluru or release funds along with a blueprint for city’s development. 

