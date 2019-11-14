BJP bags four ULBs, Congress and JD(S) one each

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections to four local bodies for which the results were declared on Thursday, while the Congress and the JD(S) got one each.

However, in terms of victory in wards, the Congress won the highest number – 151 – against the BJP’s 125 in the November 12 elections held to 418 wards of 14 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The JD(S) won in 63 wards. The BJP won the Councils of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Kampli Town Municipal Council (Ballari), Kundagol Town Panchayat (Dharwad), and Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat (Shivamogga). The Opposition Congress and JD(S) will secure power in Kanakapura City Municipal Council and Magadi Town Municipal Council on their own, respectively.

The electorate has given a hung verdict in eight ULBs. Independents (55) and others (23) are expected to play a major role in enabling the Congress and the JD(S) to come to power in 4 to 5 ULBs.

The electoral mandate was fractured in the Davanagere City Corporation with the Congress emerging the single-largest party with 22 seats in the 44-member council. While the BJP bagged 17 wards, the JD(S) got 1 and Independents 5. The Congress needs the support of five Independents to wrest the city corporation.

In Congress troubleshooter D.K. Shivakumar’s home constituency of Kanakapura, the Congress bagged 26 out of 31 seats leaving JD(S) with four seats and BJP one. The results showed the complete dominance of Mr. Shivakumar and his brother and MP D.K. Suresh.

Besides Davanagere City Corporation, Independents’ support was crucial for the Congress to secure power in Kolar City Municipal Council, KGF-Robertson CMC, and Gowribidanur CMC. The JD(S) would make efforts to secure power in Mulbagal and Chintamani ULBs with the support of Independents and others.

In the 20-member Kudligi TP, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) secured seven, six and four wards, respectively, while the Independents bagged three. The Congress, JD(S) and Independents have to come together to keep the BJP out of power. In Magadi TMC (23 wards), the JD(S) won 12 wards while its rival Congress 10. The BJP won in one ward.