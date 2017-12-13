BJP activist’s death: Govt. to hand over case to CBI

Following a slug fest between the BJP and the Congress over the death of Paresh Mesta, a BJP worker in Honnavar, the state government has now decided to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara here on Wednesday, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government had decided to hand over the case to the central investigation agency.

“The post mortem report will take another eight to 10 days. Once the report is out, we will get to know the exact reason behind his death. The BJP has been levelling several allegations with regard to the case, as they seem to be interested in keeping the issue alive till the Assembly elections. They had employed the same strategy with IAS officer D.K. Ravi's case by alleging that police officials were behind his death. However, the CBI gave a clean chit. I have discussed the issue with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and we have decided to hand it over to the CBI.”

Last weekend, Honnavar town erupted in clashes after Mesta's body was found in a decomposed condition in a lake. Soon, BJP party members alleged that Mesta was a victim of a communal clash.