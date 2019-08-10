Bizongo wins Bengaluru leg of Cerebration quiz

A two-member team from Bizongo, a B2B packaging company, won the Bengaluru edition of the Cerebration Business Quiz organised by The Hindu BusinessLine at Christ (Deemed to be University) here on Friday, after the first regional round was held in Hyderabad a week earlier.

As many as 53 teams from various corporate companies, start-ups, and business management schools across the city participated in the regional round of the 17th edition of the quiz.

Six teams cleared the preliminary round which consisted of 20 questions.

The finalists were – Sanish Samuel and Shikhar Pant from Bizongo, Suvam and Vishwanath from Mu Sigma, Pradeep and Ronak from Red Scarab, Nishit and Vineesh from Cloudtail India, Soumit and Ajay Kumar from Strand Life Sciences, and Aswath and Desikan from Amazon India.

The final buzzer round consisted of six questions and each question was allowed one attempt. Ten points were awarded to the teams that got it right and 10 points were deducted if a team got it wrong.

The team from Bizongo took first place with 30 points, Mu Sigma came second with 20 points, and Red Scarab finished third with 15 points.

Sanish Samuel and Shikar Pant will go to Mumbai to participate in the finals and compete for ₹75,000 prize with the winners from the other five cities.

“We thought we would lose. I cannot believe we made it this far.

“We guessed some questions which turned out to be wrong and some right, luckily we won it,” said Sanish Samuel.

The presenting sponsor for this event was Union Bank of India and the regional associate partner was GM Infinite.