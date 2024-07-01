Bitcoin scam: Convict writes to SIT seeking probe against senior police official

A convict at the Hindalga prison in Belagavi has written to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bitcoin scam, requesting it to investigate a senior official for allegedly transferring bitcoins from hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki and allegedly collecting gold bars.

The letter, written on June 11, accessed by The Hindu, shows that the convict, identified as Nagendra, addressed it to SIT Chief Manish Karbikar, alleging that Deputy Inspector-General (North), Prisons, T.P. Shesha, along with other officials, assaulted him and warned him against revealing details about the bitcoin transaction.

He also alleged that on January 16, 2021, Mr. Shesha, who was then DIG (South), with the help of prison staff, illegally supplied a laptop to Sriki to transfer the coins, and ₹20 crore worth bitcoins were transferred to the digital wallet of a prison inmate who is the son of popular jewellery shop owner and a friend of Sriki.

After he wrote the letter, Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Anand Reddy visited the prison on June 26 to inquire about the allegations. While the prisoner has given a statement about the alleged harassment, he insisted that statements in connection to bitcoin will be given only to the SIT.

The convict on June 29 again wrote a letter to the SIT chief asking him to record the statement.

Meanwhile, on June 19 the State Human Rights Commission wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Prisons, instructing him to investigate the allegations and and submit the report before September 10.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shesha, speaking to The Hindu, termed the allegations “false and baseless”. He said: “I have now written to the prison DGP saying that the allegations are false and some people are conspiring against me.”

